Australian woman accused of killing and dismembering husband in ‘bizarre’ murder case

A Sydney woman has been charged with the murder and dismemberment of her husband 18 months after he was last seen, in what police have described as one of the most “bizarre” cases they’ve ever encountered.

Police deemed the man’s disappearance “suspicious”, and after extensive investigations by a special homicide squad, they arrested a 53-year-old woman, Nirmeen Noufl — the wife of the missing man, Mamdouh Noufl — on Thursday, the New South Wales police said.

Police officers were initially called to a home in Greenacre in Sydney last year in June to investigate the case of a 62-year-old man who had not been seen since May 2023.

Detectives allege the woman killed her husband before dismembering his body using knives and a power saw, disposing of the remains in bins across the neighbourhood.

“The murder is brutal, but it’s also macabre and bizarre. The way, the manner, the nature and the disposal of the body,” homicide squad detective Danny Doherty told Sydney Morning Herald.

Detectives arrested her at a hospital in Bankstown where she had admitted herself. At the same time, with assistance from specialist officers, detectives executed a crime scene warrant.

“It’s right up there with one of the most bizarre manners [of death],” Mr Doherty said.

No remains have been discovered, and Mr Doherty does not anticipate any will be found in the future given the manner of their alleged disposal.

Police further alleged that Noufl accessed her husband’s bank accounts and social media to create a “ruse” implying he was still alive, a deception that ended once he was officially reported missing in July.

“His family friends were concerned in relation to his whereabouts – they thought he was travelling overseas but he couldn’t be reached. His family in Egypt were also unable to locate him,” Mr Doherty said.

Further investigation is underway.

Police allege the woman had “a lot of unexplained wealth”.

They claim there was an “extensive clean-up” and “reflooring” of the couple’s home where they had lived together for 10 years.

“We will allege in court she is solely responsible for his murder, dismemberment and disposal ,” Mr Doherty said.

“[She benefited] financially and [obtained] a significant benefit through the properties sold,” he added.

The couple have eight children.

“I feel very sorry for [Mr Noufl], I’m really shocked...I can’t believe he ended up like that,” one neighbour told ABC News.

The 53-year-old was denied bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on 11 December.