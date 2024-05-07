Australian Women Break Formation Skydiving Records

An all-female group of skydivers from Queensland set two new records for formation skydiving, over Toogoolawah, on Sunday, May 5.

“24 fearless women” from the group Skydive Ramblers set the Australian Women’s record with a 2-point 24-way total break sequential, the Australian Parachute Federation said in a press statement.

The footage shows the women jumping from two separate aircrafts at 14,000 feet, before gathering together in free-fall and assembling themselves into two consecutive 24-way formations.

“Remarkably, these women achieved this record on their first attempt,” the federation said, adding that the group had waited days for the right weather conditions to attempt the dive.

“Not content to stop there, the women…broke another (different) record on their second jump together,” the statement went on, detailing that 23 skydivers from the same group set the record for the Largest Australian Women’s Star formation. Credit: Australian Parachute Federation / Michael Young via Storyful