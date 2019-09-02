Australians aim to bounce back from Ashes adversity

SHOWS:

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIA HEAD COACH, JUSTIN LANGER, SAYING:

"I think champions all have had times of adversity whether its in business, whether its in sports, whether its in life, and the ones that come back from it, I mean think about Muhammad Ali losing, getting his bike stolen after the last week, you know he got his bike stolen and that was the fire that he needed to become the greatest boxer of all time and we felt a bit like we got our game, the Ashes stolen the other day. Now we have got to work out whether we, and to England's great credit that's what they did, they won that test match and so we felt a bit like it had been stolen from us but now we have got to work out now what we going to do and use that as fire, we not going to feel sorry for ourselves and let it slip. The great players and the great teams and in business or in life they have their ups and downs but they always fight back from it, that's, you wouldn't see one champion player or one champion team or one champion business who hasn't done that."

STORY: Australia head coach Justin Langer believes his side will have to dig deep and bounce back from their dramatic loss to a Ben Stokes inspired England in the third Ashes test.

Former captain Steve Waugh has returned to help the squad prepare for the final stretch of the series.

Waugh had left the squad after the first two tests as scheduled but has rejoined the group ahead of the fourth test at Old Trafford starting on Wednesday (September 4).

With the series locked at 1-1, one victory in the next two tests will ensure Australia retain the urn in England for the first time since Waugh's side triumphed 4-1 in 2001.

Having Waugh in the backroom staff, much like Ricky Ponting taking on an assistant coaching role during the World Cup, was a priority for Langer after he faced many testing moments during his first year as coach.

