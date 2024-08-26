Australians have the right to ignore after-hours work emails

STORY: In Australia workers are now legally protected if they ignore their bosses after work hours.

A new 'right to disconnect' law came into force on Monday, designed to protect their personal time from work emails and calls.

The rule ensures that employees, in most cases, cannot be punished for refusing to read or respond to contact from their employers outside of working hours.

And for bosses or companies that insist - authorities can intervene and even slap them with a several-thousand dollar fine.

Supporters argue the law gives workers the confidence to stand up against the steady invasion of their personal lives by work emails, texts and calls.

It's a trend that accelerated after the COVID-19 pandemic blurred the lines between home and work.

Rachel Abdelnour, who works in advertising in Sydney, said the changes would help her disconnect in an industry where clients often have different working hours.

"I think it's actually really important that we have laws like this. We spend so much of our time connected to our phones, connected to our emails all day, and I think that it's really hard to switch off as it is.”

Australians worked on average 281 hours of unpaid overtime in 2023, according to a survey by the Australia Institute think tank.

They valued that time as worth some $88 billion US dollars.

With this law, Australia joins about two dozen countries with similar protections, including France, which introduced its own regulations in 2017.

While the law aims to support better work-life balance, it also recognizes the need for emergency contact, allowing employers to contact staff when necessary.