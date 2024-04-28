Australia's Albanese calls gendered violence a 'crisis'

STORY: The rallies were spurred by a wave of violence against women that the government says has seen a woman killed every four days in Australia this year. The rallies also followed a mass stabbing in Sydney this month that killed six people, including five women.

"It's not just government's problem, it's a problem of our entire society," Albanese said at the Canberra rally.

In Melbourne, thousands marched out, chanting slogans and holding placards that demanded an end to abuse of women.

Some said they believed it was important to show support for those who have suffered gendered violence, while others said the change can only begin with people educating their sons to overturn centuries of misogyny engrained in society.

Gender-based violence is an ongoing issue in Australia, a nation of 26 million. In 2021, tens of thousands rallied over allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct in some of the nation's highest political offices.