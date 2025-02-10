STORY: :: February 10, 2025

:: Australia's Albanese to push for U.S.

steel tariff exemptions in talks with Trump

:: Canberra, Australia

Anthony Albanese/Australia Prime Minister

"Australian steel and aluminum are core input to U.S. supply chains and U.S.-based industry. Indeed, just this morning I had a meeting with the global CEO of Rio Tinto. Australian companies have significant investment in U.S. steel industry creating thousands of jobs in both the U.S. and in Australia. We will continue to make the case for Australia's national interest with the U.S. administration and what more we regard this as also being in the U.S.'s national interest as well because tariffs of course don't tax us, they tax the purchasers of our products."

"I have a discussion with President Trump scheduled and I will certainly keep the House and the Australian people informed after that discussion."

Trump said on Sunday (February 9) he will introduce new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S., on top of existing metals duties, in another major escalation of his trade policy overhaul.

Shares in Australian-listed BlueScope Steel rose nearly 2% on expectations its U.S. business would gain from the tariffs. It operates the North Star Mill in Ohio and employs around 4,000 people in the United States.