Australia's Carew takes first kitesurfing victory

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MEN'S WINNER JAMES CAREW SAYING:

"This has been a dream of mine for a while, I've been visualising it so much, I don't know, it feels unreal."

"I don't think we could have had any harder conditions. All the boys were performing, everyone was throwing down and it feels good to be on top."

"I am super-happy and super stoked with my results here in Cape Verde because it's my second, almost my first, home. Most of the people who inspire me every day they live here, they are from here so it's super special."

STORY: Australia's James Carew celebrated his first Kite-Surf World Cup victory in Cape Verde on Friday (March 6).

He beat runner-up Spain's Matchu Lopes (ESP) in the final while current world champion and local hero Airton Cozzolino took third place.

Portugal's Ines Correia defeated Australian Peri Roberts to win the women's event.

It was the 2020 season's opening event on the sport's world tour.