Austria battles major flooding after record downpours

(Reuters) - Heavy rains lashed Alpine regions of Austria and left parts of Vienna under water at the weekend, causing severe damage in parts of the country and disrupting road and rail transport, authorities and local media said.

Torrents of muddy water swept cars through the ski resort of St. Anton in western Austria, footage posted on social media showed. Meanwhile record rainfall hit parts of Vienna in the east of the country, state broadcaster ORF said.

A woman was dragged under a bus by the force of flooding in the Doebling area in the north of the city on Saturday, ORF said. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition, it added.

Fire services in the capital were called out more than 450 times on Saturday as the downpours caused traffic chaos and disrupted rail transport, according to ORF.

"Heavy storms have done great damage in many parts of Austria," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on X, thanking officials who were working to clear up the damage.

In Vienna's Doebling district, officials registered 110 litres of rain per square metre, which ORF Vienna meteorologist Kevin Hebenstreit said was a record for August rainfall in the city.

A large proportion of Vienna's average summer rainfall hit on Saturday in just one hour, according to weather data firm UBIMET.

On average in August it rains a total of 68 litres per square metre, with the all-time record being 139 litres on May 15, 1885, according to ORF.

