Austrian far right shows strength with provincial election win in Styria

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria's far-right Freedom Party won a state election in Styria for the first time on Sunday, a projection indicated, in an echo of September's general election and a new show of strength while national coalition talks continue without it.

A projection by pollster Foresight for national broadcaster ORF and news agency APA showed the eurosceptic, Russia-friendly Freedom Party (FPO) first on 35.4% and the conservative People's Party second on 26.7%. The projection, based on a partial vote count, had a margin of error of 1.2 percentage points.

