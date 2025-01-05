Austrian People’s Party nominates Christian Stocker as interim leader after Nehammer resigns

Stephanie Liechtenstein
·1 min read

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian People’s Party has nominated its General Secretary Christian Stocker as interim leader after the expected resignation of Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Austrian news agency APA reported.

Stocker, a lawyer and member of the Austrian Parliament, has served as general secretary of the People’s Party since 2022. He is seen as an experienced and calm crisis communicator who has frequently appeared in Austrian media to defend controversial decisions.

Nehammer announced Saturday he would resign in the next few days after coalition talks with the Social Democrats collapsed.

Nehammer is expected to meet with Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen on Sunday. The president will then make a public statement to announce the next steps.

Stephanie Liechtenstein, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Lawmaker Blasts 'Loser' Kevin O'Leary For Marching In Mar-A-Lago 'Grifters Parade'

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, ripped O'Leary for claiming that he could help cut a deal for an "economic union" between the U.S. and its northern neighbor.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene snatched Trump’s Social Security pledge and threw it on the floor — here’s why she’s so mad

    Will the GOP Congress honor Trump's campaign promises?

  • Adam Kinzinger Brutally Sums Up The 'Entire' Republican Party With Just 1 Acronym

    The former congressman flagged a "concern" for Republicans when Donald Trump's second term comes to an end.

  • Donald Trump fumes over flag flying at half-staff to honor Jimmy Carter during inauguration

    "Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it," Trump said of the US flag flying at half-staff during his inauguration.

  • Honduras threatens to expel US military over Trump deportation threat

    Honduran President Xiomara Castro issued President-elect Trump a stark warning earlier this week over his vow to pursue mass deportations when he returns to the White House, threatening to bar U.S. troops from the Latin American nation. “Faced with a hostile attitude of mass expulsion of our brothers, we would have to consider a change…

  • ‘Great Deal’: Trudeau’s Conservative Rival Makes Energy Pitch to Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Since winning the US election, Donald Trump has taunted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by calling him governor of a 51st US state, threatened 25% tariffs, and vented that the US is getting ripped off by its northern neighbor because of a trade deficit. Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYC Congestion Pricing to Take Effect After Years of DelaysNYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded Outside Queens VenueNYC Congestion Pricing Takes

  • Trump is no fan of alcohol

    One of the final acts of the Biden administration has left Donald Trump a chance to leave a major imprint on the alcohol industry.

  • Retired General Has No Idea ‘How We Got in This Mess’ Over Musk’s Government Ties

    A top former military official has expressed shock and disbelief at the extent to which the U.S. national intelligence and communication apparatus has come to rely on services provided by companies owned by Elon Musk. Following his op-ed on the topic this week for The New York Times, Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré spoke with MSNBC’s This Weekend on Saturday to discuss the growing influence of the richest man in the world on U.S. politics, as well as his ties to foreign governments. Host Michael Steele s

  • Ex-Ontario MPP who became homeless says it's 'humbling' politicians rallying to move him out of shelter

    When former Toronto city councillor and MPP Lorenzo Berardinetti found himself in a homeless shelter last year, it was a circumstance he never imagined he would face."What am I doing here?" he remembered thinking on his first night there. "I never thought this would have happened to me, but it happened." Berardinetti, whose political career spanned 30 years in Toronto's east end, has been living out of the Ajax, Ont., shelter since August 2023 following a bout of unemployment and a series of med

  • Tension building between Trump and Trudeau: expert

    Donald Trump's presidential inauguration will take place on Jan. 20. Canada and the United States have one of the strongest relationships in the world, but will that continue with Justin Trudeau as prime minister?

  • 3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025

    One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.

  • Johnson tells Republicans Trump wants one big policy bill as party charts course on agenda

    House Speaker Mike Johnson informed Republicans at a closed-door meeting Saturday that Donald Trump favored moving his agenda as one sweeping package, according to sources in attendance — a key announcement fraught with risk but one that sets the stage for advancing the president-elect’s ambitious plans.

  • Some House Members Applaud As Clerk Announces Matt Gaetz Won't Serve

    The former Florida congressman won reelection but gave up his seat to accept a nomination that never came.

  • Trump Made Them Vote for Johnson and Now They’ve Set a Timer on His Speakership

    In the end, Donald Trump was the one who saved Mike Johnson’s gavel Friday during a drama-filled House floor vote for speaker on the opening day of the new Congress. Then, almost immediately after Trump convinced them to back his man, House hardliners put Johnson on notice: Follow our rules or next time, you’re out. The president-elect managed to persuade Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Keith Self of Texas to switch their support back to Johnson—after they had already publicly cast vote

  • Schiff’s swearing-in sets record in U.S. Senate

    Sen. Adam Schiff’s (D-Calif.) swearing-in for a full six-year term in the upper chamber this week set a U.S. record, as the 119th Congress convened for the first time Friday. The Democrat from Burbank, Calif., is the only senator in the U.S. history to have taken the oath of office three separate times in less…

  • Here's what economists expect the Bank of Canada to do in 2025

    Since the December rate cut, new data on GDP have given economists additional information to refine their forecasts.

  • Capitol on alert with Harris set to certify Trump victory four years after riot

    US Congress convenes Monday to certify Donald Trump's 2024 election victory, with Vice President Kamala Harris overseeing a process that some legal experts say could block his return to the White House. Harris, who lost to Trump in November's election, has the ungrateful task of supervising the Electoral College count that confirms her rival's win with 312 electors to her 226.The certification process comes exactly four years after the Capitol was stormed by a violent pro-Trump mob who threatene

  • 3 Changes Trump Could Make to Retirement Regulations

    Retirement is supposed to be a time of rest, relaxation, and enjoyment. Hopefully, you've worked hard for many decades and you've saved and invested enough money so you can call it quits at work...

  • Giuliani takes witness stand as Georgia 2020 election workers seek contempt ruling

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani took the witness stand on Friday to try to fend off a bid to have him held in contempt of court by two Georgia election workers that he falsely accused of trying to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden. The election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss, say Giuliani has not complied with U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman's orders to give up his Manhattan apartment, title to a 1980 Mercedes and sports memorabilia as payment toward a $148 million defamation verdict in their favor. Freeman and Moss sued Giuliani - a former personal lawyer to Republican President-elect Donald Trump - in 2021, accusing him of destroying their reputations.

  • Wall Street’s Top Banks Just Quit a Once Popular Alliance

    (Bloomberg) -- Within the span of a month, Wall Street’s biggest banks have quit what had been one of the most popular clubs inside global finance.Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYC Congestion Pricing to Take Effect After Years of DelaysNYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded Outside Queens VenueNYC Congestion Pricing Takes Effect After Years of DelaysBurned-Out Parents Need Better Public SpacesThe Net-Zero Banking Alliance — a group dedicated to hel