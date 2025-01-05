Austrian People’s Party nominates Christian Stocker as interim leader after Nehammer resigns

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian People’s Party has nominated its General Secretary Christian Stocker as interim leader after the expected resignation of Chancellor Karl Nehammer, Austrian news agency APA reported.

Stocker, a lawyer and member of the Austrian Parliament, has served as general secretary of the People’s Party since 2022. He is seen as an experienced and calm crisis communicator who has frequently appeared in Austrian media to defend controversial decisions.

Nehammer announced Saturday he would resign in the next few days after coalition talks with the Social Democrats collapsed.

Nehammer is expected to meet with Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen on Sunday. The president will then make a public statement to announce the next steps.

Stephanie Liechtenstein, The Associated Press