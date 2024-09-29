Austrians vote in tight election as far right eyes unprecedented win

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party could win a national legislative election for the first time on Sunday, tapping into voters’ anxieties about immigration, inflation, Ukraine and other concerns following recent gains for the hard right elsewhere in Europe.

Austrians were voting on Sunday to elect a new parliament, with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) aiming to secure its first general election win in a close race with the ruling conservatives.

The campaign was dominated by voter concerns over economic worries and immigration. The FPO led opinion polls for months but its edge over the ruling Austrian People's Party (OVP) has shrunk to almost nothing as Chancellor Karl Nehammer casts himself as a statesman and depicts his rival, FPO leader Herbert Kickl, as a toxic menace.

Whoever wins will fall short of an absolute majority, polls show, but will claim the right to lead a coalition government.

The first polling stations opened at or shortly before 7 a.m. (0500 GMT). Projections are due minutes after polls close at 5 pm, with results being finessed over the ensuing hours.

"What's at stake is whether the FPO will appoint the chancellor or not," Kathrin Stainer-Haemmerle, political science professor at the Carinthia University of Applied Sciences.

The OVP, which like the FPO backs tougher immigration rules and tax cuts, is the only party open to forming a coalition with the far-right party. However Nehammer says his party will not join a government with Kickl in it.

Nehammer has depicted Kickl as a conspiracy theorist shouting from the sidelines while he runs Austria.



