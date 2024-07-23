Author Names 2 Dems The Trump Campaign Fears Most As Kamala Harris' Running Mate

The Atlantic’s Tim Alberta on Monday explained the importance of who Vice President Kamala Harris picks to be her running mate, should she become the Democratic 2024 nominee, and who GOP nominee Donald Trump’s campaign fears she’ll select.

“Trump folks are especially worried about two people,” Alberta, whose 2019 book “American Carnage” tackled the rise of Trump, said on MSNBC.

And they are Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz) and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“Both of those gentlemen are able, potentially, to put into play a battleground state that the Trump folks were confident had already been taken off the map,” Alberta suggested.

They are in stark contrast to Trump’s own running mate JD Vance who Alberta acknowledged doubles down on Trump’s core strengths but whose state of Ohio is “already in the bag” for the former president.

If Harris is nominated, unifies the Democratic Party and adds “someone like a Kelly or a Shapiro to the ticket” then Trump is potentially “playing defense in some of these states that he thought had been put out of play,” Alberta added.

