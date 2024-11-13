Authorities helped deliver a new baby at Miami International Airport Tuesday night

A woman gave birth to a child at Miami International Airport Tuesday night, NOv. 12, 2024, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Fire Rescue paramedics arrived at the departures area of the airport shortly after 5 p.m. responding to a woman needing medical attention, according to emergency dispatch radio traffic.

Helen Avendano, a Fire Rescue spokeswoman, said when medics arrived Miami-Dade Police Department officers, agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Miami-Dade Airport Division staff were helping the woman, who delivered the baby.

Paramedics took the woman and child to the hospital, Avendano said. She said she could not provide any more information, citing patient privacy laws.

The child isn’t the first with such an unconventional birthplace. In 2021, an expectant mother gave birth to her daughter in a bathroom at the airport— and named her child “Mia” in honor of it.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.