Authorities identify teen killed in mass shooting at Milwaukee park
A 17-year-old is killed and nine others are hurt in a mass shooting in Milwaukee's Dineen Park near 66th and Vienna streets.
The prosecutor's office says the woman sought refuge in a kebab shop in the Pigalle district.
“We don’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars set aside,” says retired teacher.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Sonya Massey ducked and apologized to an Illinois sheriff’s deputy seconds before he shot the Black woman three times in her home, with one fatal blow to the head, as seen in body camera video released Monday.
Police say a woman killed Saturday in a drive-by shooting on a Deerfoot Trail overpass was not the intended target.A 17-year-old injured in the same vehicle was likely the intended victim, Calgary police said Monday. He is in hospital in stable condition.The shooting victim has been identified as Jordan Leinen, 19, of Calgary, following an autopsy completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday.Her death has been deemed a homicide, police said.Officers were called to the Foothill
NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida man who boasted that he was the “Wolf of Airbnb” was sentenced Monday to over four years in prison for defrauding New York City landlords and a federal pandemic-relief government program.
Franklin Zeigler was placed on a summons and released pending a future court date
VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver say they are investigating the discovery of the bodies of two women found near beaches along the city's English Bay within two days.
A 67-year-old Edmonton man has been charged for allegedly posting threats to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh.The man is facing three Criminal Code counts of uttering threats against a person, RCMP said in a news release Monday.Threats allegedly made by a YouTube account user were reported to the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) on June 7.The man was charged on June 13 and
Former NFL player Terrell Davis and his family were on their way to a vacation in California when he was handcuffed and taken off a United Airlines plane. Davis says he all he had done was tap a flight attendant’s arm to ask for a cup of ice, and that he was wrongfully removed.
12-year-old Thomas "TJ" Siderio died after being shot by Edsaul Mendoza on March 1, 2022
Brandon Kendrick, 32, pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect
A measure introduced in the Missouri General Assembly would have compensated the wrongfully convicted at $65,000 for every year they spent in prison.
A man arrested while hiding among oyster cages in the water off western P.E.I., after evading police from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning, has been charged with 27 offences over four jurisdictions.Jerman Jah Payne, 29, faces charges that include theft of a vehicle and multiple counts of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and flight from police. Summerside Police Services had obtained an arrest warrant for Payne after he was alleged to have stolen a 2015 Dodge Journey in that city.W
A Texas woman who pleaded guilty to charges of stealing nearly $109 million from a youth development program for children of military families and using it to fund an extravagant lifestyle that included multiple mansions, a fleet of luxury cars and designer accessories was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison.
WARNING: This article contains details of child sexual abuse.Hardly a week goes by that I don't hear from a victim of sexual abuse. Hundreds of emails have landed in my inbox from across Canada and beyond — as far as New Zealand. They've read my reports or heard my podcasts investigating serial abuse, and they want to share their own unrelated story of what happened to them when they were children."You're the first person I've ever told," is a sentiment more than a few have written.Sometimes in
Melissa Calumpit and her mother, Rosalie Lynn Morris, are charged in connection with the death of Travis Calumpit
A driver is facing multiple charges after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle before hitting a family on the sidewalk, killing a man and injuring a woman and infant girl in Bowmanville on Sunday, police say.The collision happened in a residential area along Simpson Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m., Durham police said.The 22-year-old accused was going south in a grey sedan when he hit an SUV heading in the same direction, according to police. He then lost control of the sedan and jumped a cur
Warning: This story contains references to sexual assault.One of three sexual assault charges against Bruxy Cavey, former pastor of Ontario megachurch The Meeting House, has been stayed because it's taken too long for the trial to begin, according to his lawyer.Cavey was the primary teaching pastor at The Meeting House from 1996 to 2021. He was 57 when he was charged with sexual assault in June 2022. Staying a charge means the court has effectively put an end to prosecution.Two more sexual assau
A man facing execution next month for the murder his girlfriend’s mother asked state officials Monday to spare his life, saying he is not the same person he was when he killed the woman after a day of drinking and using drugs.
