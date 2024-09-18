Authorities intercept 'suspicious' package addressed to Colorado Secretary of State's Office
Authorities on Tuesday intercepted a "suspicious" package that was addressed to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.
Authorities on Tuesday intercepted a "suspicious" package that was addressed to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.
Hillary Clinton says Melania Trump reminded her of “a little kid” when she came face-to-face with the fellow former first lady for the first time after losing the 2016 White House race. The encounter, Clinton recalled in her latest book, “Something Lost, Something Gained,” came last year at a memorial service for Rosalynn Carter. “Rosalynn’s…
Sarah Matthews slammed far-right conspiracy theorist Loomer as the "ultimate sycophant" who is "clearly angling" for one thing.
Florida Judge Aileen Cannon failed to disclose lavish trips hosted by influential conservative law school
The comedian explained her immediate regret.
Scott Jennings sparked backlash following a discussion about the role of heated political rhetoric in the Trump assassination attempts.
Fox Business host Stuart Varney abruptly ended an on-air interview with former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam after he claimed that Democrats want former President Donald Trump dead.During the Tuesday segment, the two men were discussing Trump’s security detail in the wake of a suspected second assassination attempt against the former president. Gilliam expressed his strong concern about the Republican nominee’s safety.“I’m going to say this on air,” Gilliam said. “The Democrat party … they
One of the best pollsters in America recently came out with its latest survey, and it’s good news for Kamala Harris.
JD Vance took his secret weapon with him Tuesday on the campaign trail: his wife, Usha, whose Indian-American heritage may serve to blunt the fallout from racial stereotypes that Republicans have aimed at Kamala Harris.The vice presidential aspirant spent most of his speech at an event in battleground Michigan lambasting critics for stoking political violence, including a second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump.What he did not address, however, was something largely lost in the mid
The "Tonight Show" host mocked the Republican vice presidential nominee for making Donald Trump look like a "total fool."
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Militant group Hezbollah promised to retaliate against Israel after accusing it of detonating pagers across Lebanon on Tuesday, killing nine people and wounding nearly 3,000 others who included fighters and Iran's envoy to Beirut. Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makary condemned the late-afternoon detonation of the pagers - handheld devices that Hezbollah and others in Lebanon use to send messages - as an "Israeli aggression". Hezbollah said Israel would receive "its fair punishment" for the blasts.
A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll has some findings that should give Trump some pause, as his struggles are about a lot more than Iowa.
Jimmy Kimmel may not have made any jokes on Monday about the second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump. But he did not hesitate to hammer the Republican presidential nominee for blaming the Sunday incident on his political opponents. The host began by calling the “would-be assassin” a “troubled individual,” joking that you “know he’s nuts” because he once tweeted that his dream GOP ticket would be Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. But then Kimmel turned to Trump’s first public comment
Donald Trump was slammed as a "deeply unwell traitor" by his niece.
Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zachowski apparently said on Facebook officials could send “the Illegal human ‘Locust’” to homes supporting the vice president.
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle spoke at the Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump. They've been dating for six years.
"I wasn't previously motivated to vote before this election, honestly, but the hate, divisiveness, and negativity from the Trump campaign is ridiculous."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suffered another devastating byelection blow with the loss of a second Liberal stronghold, this one to the Bloc Québécois in LaSalle—Émard—Verdun.
GOP Rep. Tom Emmer refused to directly address JD Vance’s unfounded conspiracy theories about Haitian immigrants in Ohio when asked multiple times Monday morning on CNN, leaving anchor Kate Bolduan exasperated by the exchange.Bolduan called the Minnesota congressman’s attention to how Vance admitted over the weekend that he had no issue repeating the false story about immigrants in his state supposedly eating pets—despite Ohio’s Republican governor calling the conspiracies harmful and “disgustin
Former President Trump made a pitch to New York voters in a Truth Social post Tuesday afternoon in spite of the state’s historically Democratic voting record. “Nassau Coliseum, on Long Island, will be a really big deal tomorrow. It will be PACKED with Patriots! We have a real chance of winning, for the first time…
South Korea's military removed 1,300 cameras from its bases after discovering they were Chinese and could connect to a server there, an official said.