Authorities investigate after body was found in rural Nebraska
Authorities are investigating after a body was found on Wednesday.
Authorities are investigating after a body was found on Wednesday.
Jamie Foxx is recovering after an incident at a restaurant during his birthday dinner Friday left him with stitches.
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Filipino death row inmate Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso knelt to pray when officers came to take her to an execution site in May 2015, just a few feet away from her isolation cell on an Indonesian prison island, where a 13-member firing squad was waiting.
Authorities say an alleged carjacking on the B.C. side of the Peace Arch border led to a long police chase down a Washington state highway Thursday before the driver, who was found to have a machete, was arrested.Around 12:40 p.m. PT, Richmond RCMP said officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was not injured, RCMP said.U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the vehicle, a pickup truck, then sped into the Peace Arch border crossing, which connects Surre
The couple were attacked by gunmen while traveling in Angamacutiro in the state of Michoacán on Dec. 11, according to reports
A judge in Las Vegas sentenced a Texas man to 100 years in prison for his role in a two-state shooting rampage on Thanksgiving 2020 that included the killing of a man in Nevada and a shootout with authorities in Arizona. Christopher McDonnell, 32, pleaded guilty in October to more than 20 felonies including murder, attempted murder, murder conspiracy, weapon charges and being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm. Clark County District Judge Tierra Jones sentenced him on Friday to a minimum of 100 years in prison, KLAS-TV reported.
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors in Texas announced Friday that they will seek the death penalty against two Venezuelan men who are accused of killing a 12-year-old Houston girl after they had entered the U.S. illegally.
"You have the unique ability to grant him clemency and rectify this grave injustice," reads a letter from U.S. senators and members of Congress.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury in Nevada has awarded more than $34 million to a woman who was arrested at age 18, wrongly convicted twice, and served nearly 16 years in a Nevada state prison for a 2001 killing she did not commit.
Victims of major public corruption cases in Pennsylvania and Illinois are angry that President Joe Biden granted clemency this week to the two convicted officials.
The 2010 murder of Yara Gambirasio led investigators on a three-year investigation that included tens of thousands of DNA samples
Eight people were hurt when a snowy wagon ride took a chaotic turn in Brockville, Ont., on Thursday afternoon, according to local police. Brockville police said the incident began around 1:30 p.m. on Front Avenue, where a man was offering horse-drawn wagon rides. Police said the horses became agitated during one trip and the driver lost control.The runaway horses pulled the wagon west, colliding with parked vehicles as they careened onto four-lane Stewart Boulevard, which connects Brockville's d
Edmonton police say eight more complainants have come forward since they announced a sexual assault charge against chiropractor Bradley Basaraba last month.Basaraba, 60, is now facing eight new sexual assault charges, city police said Thursday.In April of this year, a woman reported to police that Basaraba had inappropriately touched her while he provided a hip adjustment at his chiropractic clinic YEG Chiro and Neuro on Jasper Avenue.Following an investigation by Edmonton police, Basaraba was c
A US serviceman was sentenced to five years in prison for kidnapping and raping an underage girl last year, an official from Naha District Court on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa told CNN Friday.
Judge grants bail to a prominent real estate broker and his twin brother, who are facing sexual assault charges
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man who lived in a makeshift camp with a homeless 5-year-old Kansas girl and her father pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder and rape in connection with the child’s death.
Scott Jeff was handed a life sentence for the murder of Isabella Wheildon, two, and must serve at least 26 years.
The couple, identified only as Rafael C. and María Gloria A., were found inside a car riddled with bullet holes in the Michoacán town of Angamacutiro.
ATLANTA (AP) — The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others on Friday rejected an attempt by former Trump campaign lawyer Kenneth Chesebro to invalidate his guilty plea.
Two security agents and two migrants were killed in a shooting in Loon-Plage near the northern city of Dunkirk, French media reported on Saturday, citing security sources. A 22-year-old man turned himself in to nearby authorities following the shooting, saying he had been the attacker and had also killed a fifth person in a nearby town earlier that day, according to French media. Authorities found three more weapons in the man's car, French media reported.
Coronation Street has revealed that Dylan Wilson has been secretly carrying a knife in recent months.