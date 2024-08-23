Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Mustang
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Mustang
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Mustang
The child, identified as “D.M.” in court documents obtained by PEOPLE, was airlifted to the hospital on Saturday, Aug. 17, with dog bites to his neck and ear
Authorities recovered the body of tech tycoon Mike Lynch on Thursday after his family yacht went down off the coast of Italy.
Georgia firefighters Reagan Anderson and Chandler Kuhbander were found dead in Tennessee on June 30
A teenager is facing firearms charges and two others are facing fraud charges, after police allege they were in possession of property belonging to a missing Markham woman whose remains were found in Parry Sound, Ont., earlier this month.At a news conference on Thursday, York Regional Police said Yuk-Ying (Anita) Mui's body has been identified after it was found on Aug. 12. Police said they believe Mui was murdered. The 56-year-old's family reported her missing on Aug. 9, and her white 2024 Merc
A 27-year-old man bleeding from the head and his travel companion were arrested after refusing to leave an American Airlines flight.
The suspect was caught on camera stealing the sister and brother's money jar as the girl poured the man a drink of lemonade in Chesapeake, Virginia.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former babysitter pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday for the 2019 death of a man she was accused of disabling as an infant 40 years ago and was sentenced to three years in prison, finally admitting that she hit him numerous times.
The Tesla driver who became notorious for violent, pipe-wielding incidents of road rage may be back on highways sooner than expected.
Liverpool Crown Court heard Luke Moran, 38, had lost his job with a roofing firm after his image was published.
“He used his hands and teeth to decapitate his own mother,” the prosecutor told jurors.
Horry County Police arrested the man after the victim reported to police they suspected they were being video recorded at their home.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed the that "burned human remains" found in Parry Sound, Ont. on Aug. 12, have been identified as those from Markham-based real estate agent, Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, who disappeared on Aug, 9.
When the package was stolen, she called sheriff's deputies and showed them the tracking information. They found her mail and made two arrests.
Maria Duarte and Jason Mojica were arrested on several charges, per police
TORONTO — Toronto police say they have arrested two teens for an alleged murder and 11 other shootings that investigators have linked to what they describe a violent tow truck industry turf war.
HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — A Massachusetts pharmacist charged with murder in the deaths of 11 Michigan residents from a 2012 U.S. meningitis outbreak is expected to plead no contest Thursday to involuntary manslaughter.
Netflix and Peacock true crime documentaries "American Murder: Laci Peterson" and "Face to Face with Scott Peterson" turn the spotlight on a 2002 murder case.
DETROIT (AP) — Attorneys for a teenager who was ordered into jail clothes and handcuffs during a field trip to a Detroit court filed a lawsuit against a judge Wednesday, accusing him of humiliation, false arrest and unlawful detention.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish and Swedish justice ministers vowed Wednesday to go after organized crime leaders abroad, whom they say have been hiring teenagers in Sweden to carry out deadly shootings in Denmark.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The city of New Orleans owes $1 million to a teenager who was already a victim of sexual assault when a city police offer with a history of misconduct complaints continued the abuse — pretending to be a friend and mentor before eventually assaulting her himself.