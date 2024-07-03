Authorities recover body of missing boater that fell overboard after crash

Search crews recovered the body of a missing boater who fell into the water near the Howard Frankland Bridge. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said that a 20-foot boat with two people collided with a barge at around 4:15 a.m. near the Howard Frankland Bridge in Hillsborough County. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. The second person was thrown from the boat during the collision. FWC recovered the body of the boater sometime after 3 p.m.