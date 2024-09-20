Authorities search for accused human trafficking ringleader from Cuyahoga County
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is asking for your help in tracking down a Cuyahoga County man they allege was running a human trafficking ring.
The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is asking for your help in tracking down a Cuyahoga County man they allege was running a human trafficking ring.
Peel Regional Police released stunning security camera video Wednesday showing a woman run over a man while allegedly stealing his Porsche SUV earlier this month in Mississauga.That woman, now wanted for the vehicle theft and dangerous operation causing bodily harm, is captured on the video telling the man she's at his home to see the Porsche Cayenne. Police said she was responding to an Auto Trader ad, and the incident took place at around 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the Winston Churchill and Eglinton
Complaints against Diddy allege sexual assault and sex trafficking — and some include allegations against other known figures.
Vladislav Bakalchuk, the estranged husband of Russia's richest woman, was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday, his lawyers said, after a deadly shootout at the Moscow office of Russia's largest online retailer. Two people were killed in a shooting on Wednesday just a few blocks away from the Kremlin at the Wildberries office, as a dispute over the company's future took a violent turn. Vladislav and his wife Tatyana Bakalchuk, who filed for divorce in July, have been embroiled in a bitter and public tussle since Wildberries announced plans to merge with outdoor advertising firm Russ Group in June.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A longtime CIA officer who drugged, photographed and sexually assaulted more than two dozen women in postings around the world was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Wednesday after an emotional hearing in which victims described being deceived by a man who appeared kind, educated and part of an agency “that is supposed to protect the world from evil.”
A federal judge has partially sided with the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a now-imprisoned white Kansas City, Missouri, police detective.
Wioleta Murawski was remembered on an online fundraiser as a "wonderful mother, sister, friend, and colleague who touched the lives of many"
Madeline Soto, 13, disappeared in February, and her mother's boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, is now accused by police of murdering her
Police in Waterloo region say they have seen a spike in the number of motor vehicles being stolen using reprogramming equipment.During a police services board meeting on Wednesday, Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) Chief Mark Crowell said there were approximately 150 reprogramming thefts from January to September this year compared to just 88 for the same time period the year before.Crowell called it a "significant increase" and said just in the last month 16 vehicles were believed to have
A mother, 29, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her five-year-old son southwest of Montreal.Quebec provincial police say emergency services were called to the home about 3 a.m. in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., a community 55 kilometres from Montreal.Inside the home, the boy was found unresponsive and his death was confirmed not long after.Initially, Sgt. Marythe Bolduc said investigators were treating the boy's death as suspicious.Two other people were
Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead at her Canton, Mass., home on Feb. 4, 2021
The woman who survived being stabbed by her father after he murdered her mother in a June 2021 attack began her testimony at his trial Thursday, describing the attack and a pattern of domestic violence dating back nearly 15 years.Hamid Ayoub, 63, is accused of first-degree murder in the stabbing of Hanadi Mohamed, 50, and the attempted murder of his daughter, who was then 22 and is now 26, in Ottawa's Superior Court. He has pleaded not guilty.The defence concedes that Ayoub murdered Mohamed and
NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs is staying locked up after a judge Wednesday rejected the hip-hop mogul’s proposal that he await his sex trafficking trial in the luxury of his Florida mansion instead of a grim Brooklyn federal jail.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two emergency medical technicians stood around for minutes, providing no medical aid to a seriously injured Tyre Nichols who was slumped on the ground after being kicked and punched by five Memphis police officers, according to video shown Thursday at the trial of three of the officers charged in the fatal beating.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Just days before inmate Freddie Owens is set to die by lethal injection in South Carolina, the friend whose testimony helped send Owens to prison is saying he lied to save himself from the death chamber.
"The only way to escape the signs was to surrender. So I parted with my friends and their envious futures and moved in with the Sisters of Charity in Kansas City, armed with little more knowledge about religious life than what I could gather from Sister Act."
CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed the United States on Thursday for the surge in cartel violence terrorizing the northern state of Sinaloa which has left at least 30 people dead in the past week.
Coronation Street has revealed Betsy Swain's link to Joel Deering's dark plan.
A Michigan sheriff's deputy is being praised for climbing into a vehicle and helping a dazed man who was driving erratically. In a statement, Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said her quick and selfless actions helped prevent a tragic situation.
50 Cent posted a joke on X after Diddy was indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges on Monday. The two have been beefing for years.
On Sunday, Sept. 15, Pranith Kumar Adupa jumped into Lake Clear near Eganville, Ont., and didn't resurface.Adupa, 27, a resident of Lindsay, Ont., was there to celebrate his birthday with his brother and a few friends when he leapt from a rock into the water around 9:30 a.m. When he failed to reappear, his friends called 911.It was 8 p.m. in India when Adupa's brother Pranay called their family from Canada to tell them he was missing.The family spent the next 10 hours waiting for news as emergen