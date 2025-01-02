Authorities Seen Outside Houston Home of New Orleans Attack Suspect

A large police presence was seen on a residential street in north Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, January 1, hours after a driver plowed into a crowd on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street, killing at least 14 people and injuring dozens of others.

According to the FBI, on Wednesday at approximately 3:15 am CST, an individual drove a Ford pickup truck into a crowd of people. After plowing into the crowd, the individual exited the vehicle and fired on local law enforcement, who returned fire. The subject, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas.

The FBI said they were investigating the attack as an “act of terrorism.” In a statement, the bureau confirmed special agents and law enforcement partners were conducting “a number of court-authorized search warrants in New Orleans and other states.”

This footage, captured by X user StormChaserHTX, shows several police cars, trucks, and an armored vehicle near the intersection of Hugh Road and Crescent Peak Drive.

In a statement released on Wednesday, FBI Houston confirmed that they and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were conducting “law enforcement activity” related to the New Orleans attack in the area.

By Thursday morning, the FBI said, in part, that they had concluded a “court-authorized search and cleared the 12000 block of Crescent Peak Drive,” and that there was “no threat to residents in that area.” Credit: StormChaserHTX via Storyful

