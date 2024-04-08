Authorities Start Removing Containers Off Ship That Collided With Key Bridge

Authorities in Baltimore, Maryland, started removing containers on April 7 from the Dali, the ship that collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The removal of the containers was described as a “critical step required to safely move the M/V Dali and eventually fully re-open the Fort McHenry Channel.”

It would allow for safe access to then remove the pieces of the Key Bridge that were laying across the ship’s bow, taking weight off the ship and allowing for its eventual movement.

The transfer of containers from the Dali would continue in the coming days, depending on weather.

Federal on-scene coordinator of the Key Bridge response Captain David O’Connell said crews were working to “remove enough debris to open the channel to larger commercial traffic, refloat the M/V Dali and continue recovery efforts for missing loved ones.” Credit: Key Bridge Response Unified Command via Storyful