Authorities told DRC's Makala prison was set to erupt before deadly riot

Congolese authorities were warned of a situation “on the verge of explosion” at the notorious Makala prison, which witnessed a deadly riot last week when inmates forced open locked wings, set fires and looted facilities. Letters from the prison’s director, seen by RFI, reveal the Justice Ministry was repeatedly told that Makala’s severe overcrowding and inadequate conditions had created a crisis waiting to happen.

In the early hours of 2 September, the unrest at Makala resulted in at least 131 deaths and over 260 cases of sexual assault.

The riot saw inmates breaking into various sections of the Kinshasa prison, including the female quarters, and setting fire to administrative offices while ransacking the food depot.

Prisoners died from gunshot wounds, being crushed in stampedes or as a result of other serious injuries.

Prison director Joseph Yusufu Maliki alerted the Justice Minister of the urgent situation in various letters dating from 1 March 2023 to 21 January 2024.

He warned of the dire conditions at Makala, including severe overcrowding and inadequate security, which he said contributed to contagious diseases and suffocation.

He suggested a series of measures to improve the situation but claims he received no response.

Diseases, malnutrition

Prison doctor Jadot Bernard Vibula Vundala also informed the Justice Ministry about the inadequacy of medical care at Makala. A letter sent on 21 April cited a rise in diseases, malnutrition and severe health conditions among the inmates.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

DRC prosecutors seek death penalty for 50 defendants after coup attempt

Overcrowding in French prisons reaches all-time high

Dozens killed during attempt to break out of DR Congo’s largest prison