Author's screenwriting training scheme launched

Steven Knight, the writer behind television drama Peaky Blinders, has offered training to people from the West Midlands who want to pursue a career in film.

His new scheme has room for 12 selected trainees, aged over 18, who will be educated over the course of four weeks.

The course, at Knight's Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham, will cover basics including casting, location securing, set sourcing and working with talent.

"It is our job to show people that it is not a leap in the dark and if you are good enough there is a real career to be had," Knight said.

Training, delivered by MAMA Youth and Birmingham Film Academy, will also take place at Ormiston Academy.

The scheme has been started in partnership with television production company Kudos and also covers hair and make up, sound and art.

It will end with the trainees producing a short film written by Knight.

"This initiative is for all generations of West Midlanders who have a passion for storytelling," he said.

Upon completion, trainees will become MAMA Youth Project alumni, providing benefits such as six months professional talent manager support, industry mentoring and exclusives access to apply for jobs with industry partners.

Hopeful applicants can find out more on the MAMA Youth website.

