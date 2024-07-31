Authors of Too Tired to Fight share secrets to successful parenting
((SL Advertiser)) Authors of Too Tired to Fight help couples stay connected while parenting. Visit couplescounselingforparents.com to learn more.
((SL Advertiser)) Authors of Too Tired to Fight help couples stay connected while parenting. Visit couplescounselingforparents.com to learn more.
Prince Harry faces renewed pressure to come home and face his family following the death Monday of his and Prince William’s uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, at the age of 82.Harry’s representatives were not immediately able to say whether he would attend the funeral of his uncle, a date for which has not been announced. Fellowes was not only married to Princess Diana’s elder sister, Jane Fellowes (née Spencer), but was also the late Queen Elizabeth’s private secretary for nine of the most tumultuous
Former high school classmates of Barron Trump are shedding light on the 18-year-old’s personality. According to the Daily Mail’s reporting, fellow students thought highly of Barron, but noted that there were some oddities around his time at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida. Given his status as Donald Trump’s youngest, Barron was accompanied by security at all times and was never featured on the school’s social media or in the yearbook at the behest of his mother, Melania. He also had
Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley captivated fans in a chic beaded bikini as she shared a series of rare holiday photos, wearing her hair in natural curls and going makeup-free
The Love Island star kicked back after hosting the 2024 final on Tuesday - see more
Princess Diana's brother-in-law, the former aid to Queen Elizabeth II, Lord Fellowes has died aged 82. Details.
“He’s gonna dump her,” Bill Maher said about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in his latest podcast episode. “I mean with her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl. You know you’re gonna get dumped, you just don’t know when.”Maher made his comments to, of all people, Haliey Welch the girl behind the viral “Hawk Tuah” video, who didn’t disagree with the comedian’s take.“But you gotta think about it this way. If he does that, can you imagine the next album we’re gonna get off of that?” she told M
Former Strictly star Helen Skelton looked phenomenal rocking a string bikini as she holidayed with her three children Ernie, Louis and Elsie, and her parents. See sun-soaked photos...
The Training Season singer joined Emily Ratajkowski, Sydney Sweeney and Maya Jama with her vibrant bikini choice - read more
Pax was involved in an accident on Monday, July 29, in Los Angeles
Kelly Brook, who will be starring in the BBC's Celebrity Race Across The World, looked incredible in a stunning striped bikini and sun hat on a beach in Greece on her Instagram account.
Aniston plays Alex Levy on the hit AppleTV+ series, which has recently begun filming for its fourth season
Blake Lively wore a Michael Kors nude leather laser-cut lace-effect floral pattern dress and flower-stem Christian Louboutin heels to promote 'It Ends With Us.'
"Recognizing these early signs can save years of heartache."
"Just because the deodorant says 48 hours doesn’t mean you should challenge it."
"I explained that the more I stay at home, the less chance I would have to find a well-paying job should we ever divorce because I would have less merits, while he would stay making more money each year."
The Prince and Princess of Wales said in a personal message, "We cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through"
The mother, who has a 4-month-old baby who 'won't take a bottle', talked about her decision to skip the wedding in a recent post on Reddit
The Rhode founder is currently expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber
What red flags did you notice that no one else did?
The Oscar-winning actress has been a global ambassador for Omega since 2005.