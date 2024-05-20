Autistic lad wears police outfit to keep town safe

An autistic lad who loves the police wears a cop uniform to help control traffic on his street. Finley Bollen, six, dresses in an officer's hat and outfit everyday - keeping his town and its people safe on the roads. He has autism, ADHD and sensory processing disorder - but his mum Emma says being a copper has 'transformed' him and his behaviours for the better. Finley, of Clevedon, Somerset, is well known in his home town and gets saluted as he does his duties. Emma said: "As a mother who is so proud of her son who struggles with life to have found his thing it is amazing - and he is keeping Clevedon safe! "The cars slow down for him - he gets beeped, salutes and waves wherever he goes, everyone loves him!