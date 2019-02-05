Autistic Man Founded 'Alternative Baseball' Nonprofit to Make the Sport More Inclusive

Taylor Duncan, 23, loves baseball, so much so, he launched Alternative Baseball in spring 2016, in Dallas, Georgia. He has since turned it into a national organization providing an authentic baseball experience for teens and adults age 15 and up who are on the autism spectrum or have other developmental disabilities. Through Duncan’s expanding league, he is redefining inclusive sports.

Easily connect with others to learn more about adaptive activities in your area by downloading The Mighty’s free app. Related:​ What I Wish Parents Knew About Being the Sibling of a Child With Autism

Man jumping for a catch More

Duncan was diagnosed with autism at age 4. He had speech issues and other challenges. He also experienced high levels of anxiety in social situations, which prevented him from participating the same way his peers did and he was bullied at school. One coach told Duncan and his family he did not belong on the baseball team.

“I wasn’t speaking consistent full sentences until well into the first grade,” Duncan told The Mighty. “I wasn’t able to participate in competitive sports due to those developmental delays. By the time I was deemed ready, I faced a lot of social stigma from those who thought they knew what someone with autism can and cannot be capable of.”

man pitching More

Related:​ We Must Talk About Abuse of Children With Autism

The idea to launch Alternative Baseball resulted after Duncan spent a week at a spring training softball camp with pro player Neil Teague. When Duncan heard about the camp, he was unsure he would qualify. He contacted Teague directly, who agreed for Duncan to join, saying he showed real passion for the sport. Duncan enjoyed the week immensely.

“How come there hasn’t been a similar type of experience like this for others on the autism spectrum or with disabilities?” Duncan said he asked his mom on the way home from the camp. “How come there hasn’t been a place for us to learn the physical skills and social skills?”

Duncan told his mom he had found his calling. He wanted to give people in his community something many of them may have been waiting to have access to for a long time. Alternative Baseball was born.

Guy throwing ball More