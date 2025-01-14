Auto Fire Breaks Out in Ventura County Forcing Evacuations

A wildfire broke out in California’s Ventura County prompting evacuations on Monday evening, January 13, according to local media.

The Auto Fire had spread to 56 acres, according to the latest update by Cal Fire. The fire was 0 percent contained early on Tuesday morning, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

The fire was spotted along the Santa Clara River near Ventura Boulevard and Auto Center Drive. It was also seen close to Buenaventura Golf Course and River Ridge Golf Club, Fox 11 reported.

X user @TicoRoad filmed the flames from close to River Ridge Golf Club. Credit: @TicoRoad via Storyful

Video Transcript

Looking northwest from the uh.

To let's go to training camp football field.

It's right down there.

Into the Santa Clara River.

There were several water trunks.

Looks like there's 2 hot spots.

This one.

And there's one further East and you can't see from this direction.

This is the westernmost hotspot.

Looks like there's a chopper and around.

A couple of choppers have been working this fire, I believe.

At least one