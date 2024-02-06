Auto theft: Poilievre would improve screening, add more staff at country's ports

MONTREAL — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to improve security at the country's ports as part of his plan to combat vehicle theft in the country.

Poilievre said he would purchase better X-ray screening equipment and hire 75 additional staff to operate it while making an announcement at the Port of Montreal.

He described the port as a "parking lot for stolen vehicles," for which he put the blame on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He said the two dozen machines that can scan shipping containers would be deployed at the major ports in Montreal, Halifax, Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C.

Poilievre said the X-ray devices, which are capable of checking up to 150 containers per hour, would be financed by getting rid of consultants hired by the Canada Border Services Agency, which he said would save $165 million.

The Conservative leader has been putting forth his party's proposals on combating vehicle theft this week ahead of a summit on Thursday in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press