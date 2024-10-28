Are automated systems ready? FAA to replace meteorologists at key traffic centers

The Federal Aviation Administration is ousting all National Weather Service meteorologists from its air traffic control centers to rely solely on automated software for its weather-related decision-making – a shift some experts say raises safety concerns.

The FAA announced it will end its over 40-year-old partnership with the NWS, effective on April 20, according to a news release by the National Weather Service Employees Organization. The termination will remove the on-site meteorologists at each of the 21 U.S. Air Route Traffic Control Centers who provide weather forecasting support to help prevent aviation accidents in lieu of a 24/7 accessible software.

Through computer models, radar and satellite data, these meteorologists currently provide daily briefings and real-time advising on quickly evolving weather events to assist air traffic control with route decision-making. The release said there are no current plans for the FAA to replace the in-person meteorologists.

Is turbulence getting worse? Yes, but deaths are very rare. Here's what to know.

A view of the air traffic control tower at O’Hare International Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures due to a system outage, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., January 11, 2023.

The FAA did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

The National Weather Service Employees Organization said the move "will endanger flight safety across the National Air Space for the traveling public and airline industry crews" and that due to understaffing, "this new directive will increase risk" in a letter to U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

In the early 1980s, Congress authorized the FAA to establish on-site meteorologist positions following a 1977 Southern Airways crash in New Hope, Georgia after the FAA was unable to share weather information to flight crews in time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Flying without weather experts: FAA decision sparks fears over risks