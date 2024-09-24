Autumn brings the heat to Boise, with a near-record high Wednesday. Here’s the latest

Temperatures in Boise and parts of Idaho are expected to reach near-record highs Wednesday, as a brief heatwave moves through the region this week, according to the National Weather Service in Boise.

Residents can expect dry and sunny weather as a high-pressure system pushes temperatures into the 90s in early autumn. The high in Boise is forecast to be 92, and temperatures are expected to reach at least the mid-80s the rest of the week.

While these types of weather systems are not uncommon as summer turns to fall, temperatures in the 90s are a bit high, said Jaret Rogers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The record temperature for Sept. 25 in Boise is 95, set in 2015, according to NWS data.

“It’s not uncommon to have high-pressure systems … since we’re still coming out of a summer weather pattern,” Rogers told the Idaho Statesman. “This one just happens to be abnormally strong, and because of that, we’re seeing some pretty abnormal heat with it for late September.”

He said temperatures should return to the 70s, normal for this time of year, by next week. He also reminded Idahoans to use proper sun protection Wednesday.