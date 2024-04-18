Autumn Lewandowski Explaining How To See Tornadoes on Radar
Autumn Lewandowski Explaining How To See Tornadoes on Radar
Autumn Lewandowski Explaining How To See Tornadoes on Radar
The revised forecasts issued by scientists have been revealed, and the verdict is clear: La Niña will make a comeback
An opportunity for thunderstorms will push back into southern Ontario Wednesday, with a potential for some to reach severe limits in parts of the region.
Tracking the thunderstorm potential across southwestern Ontario on Wednesday. Get the hour-by-hour forecast with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Nearly three weeks since Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed under the impact of a wayward cargo ship, crews are using the largest crane on the Eastern Seaboard to haul the wreckage to a nearby salvage yard. The heaviest section so far weighed about 450 tons (408 metric tons). In the salvage yard Monday morning, workers disassembled the metal trusses by attacking them with propane torches and a pair of giant shears that sliced them into more manageable pieces.
La Niña may not get as much attention as its counterpart, El Niño, but it can have just as big an impact on Canadian weather.
Firefighters hand chiseled through compacted debris to reach him, officials say.
Chaos ensued in the United Arab Emirates after the country witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 75 years, with some areas recording more than 250 mm of precipitation in fewer than 24 hours, the state’s media office said in a statement Wednesday.
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donnovan has more on the snowfall in Calgary, Alberta.
You'll want to remain weather aware across southern Ontario on Wednesday, with rounds of rain and thunderstorms pushing into the region. Some storms have the potential to reach severe limits
Scientists dug along the shoreline and discovered the “flat” animal. Take a look
TORONTO — Ontario hopes to have shovels in the ground to begin building Highway 413 within a year. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says a new agreement with the federal government will allow the Toronto-area highway to begin much earlier. Ottawa and Ontario said yesterday that they came to an agreement that establishes a joint working group to minimize the planned highway’s environmental impacts in areas of federal jurisdiction. The federal government had marked the highway project for
They’re found natively only in Madagascar.
A spring storm slowly tracking across Saskatchewan and Manitoba is bringing heavy rain, then blowing snow. Concerns for flooding in parts. The Weather Networks meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami alert Wednesday after eruptions at Ruang mountain sent ash thousands of feet high. Officials ordered more than 11,000 people to leave the area. The volcano on the northern side of Sulawesi island had at least five large eruptions in the past 24 hours, Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation said. Authorities raised their volcano alert to its highest level. At least 800 residents left the area earlier
Dubai has been hit by record floods, sparking misleading speculation about cloud seeding.
A cold front is likely to bring the risk of large hail and heavy rain to southern Ontario, in the second round on Wednesday afternoon/evening. Severe weather risk is elevated in the southwest. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
A man has been charged with assaulting a Nova Scotia conservation officer who was enforcing the federal ban on fishing for baby eels, also known as elvers, in the Maritimes.The alleged incident took place one week ago — not on a remote rural stream, but on the Shubenacadie Canal in downtown Dartmouth.The federal Fisheries Department and the provincial Department of Natural Resources called police to the 100 block of Alderney Drive shortly before 10 p.m. local time on April 10.A spokesperson for
The natural event that adds to global warming has ended but scientists are unsure of what comes next.
Wisdom is “actively courting” potential mates on an island off the coast of Hawaii, wildlife officials say.
Here’s what to do if you encounter a rattler while out on a walk, hike or camping trip.