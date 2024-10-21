'Avada Kedavra!': Dog Learns Harry Potter Death Trick

A Harry Potter fan has hilariously trained her dog to “die” right on cue whenever she casts the Killing Curse, or “Avada Kedavra” spell, with her wand.

Angela Barnetson shared this video on Instagram, where she is seen getting her miniature dachshund Bruno to fake his death when hit with the Avada Kedavra spell from the Harry Potter books.

“Bruno Lopez… come to die… AVADA KEDAVRA!!” Barnetson wrote on Instagram. Credit: Angela Barnetson via Storyful

