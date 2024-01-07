Avalanche kills two hikers in Italian Alps horror, mountain rescuers say

(AP)

Two hikers on snowshoes were killed by a huge avalanche in the Italian Alps near Switzerland, mountain rescuers said on Sunday.

A 30-year-old woman and a man aged 53 from the northern region of Lombardy died in the tragedy, local media reported.

The force pushed one victim into a lake near the bottom of the slope, while the other body was found in the mass of snow.

Federico Catania, a spokesman for Italy’s alpine rescue service, said the avalanche occurred around noon at 7,200ft (2,200 metres) in Val Formazza, part of the Piedmont region.

Despite strong winds, a helicopter was able to lower a recovery team aided by a dog unit.

The identities of the two victims weren’t immediately released.

Italian Alps (AFP via Getty Images)

A rescue operation was launched after guards at a nearby dike reported seeing an avalanche strike two hikers, Mr Catania said.

An initial search by foot failed to find the hikers, prompting the use of the aircraft.

A firefighter helicopter carrying divers was dispatched to pull one victim from the lake, rescuers added.