Avalanche reported at Palisades Tahoe ski resort, California sheriff’s officials say

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

Palisades Tahoe officials and law enforcement are responding to reports of an avalanche Wednesday morning at the popular ski resort.

Snow and rocks began to fall about 9:30 a.m., above the GS gully area of KT-22, according to a social media post by Palisades Tahoe.

“Our Patrol and mountain operations teams are performing a search at this time. Both sides of our mountain will be closed for the day,” resort officials wrote just before 11 a.m.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office received reports of an avalanche Wednesday at Palisades Tahoe, according to a spokesman. Sgt. David Smith said deputies received a call Wednesday morning of the avalanche. He and other sheriff’s deputies were responding to the scene; they didn’t yet know if anyone was injured or if there were structures damaged, he said.