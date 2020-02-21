Avalanche techs say 'rein it in' this weekend in White Pass

Avalanche technicians have a message for any Yukoners heading to the White Pass this long Heritage Day weekend: play it extra safe.

"We're at high avalanche danger at treeline, and also at high avalanche danger in the alpine," said James Minifie, lead avalanche field technician for Avalanche Canada, on Friday morning.

Minifie said the area got a big dump of snow on Thursday night, and it was continuing into Friday. It's also been extremely windy, he said. The temperature has also risen in the last few days.

He said the team of avalanche technicians is eager to get out in the back country, but it's risky. They've been keeping to more sheltered, "low-angle" places.

"We're chomping at the bit, but this is the time to kind of really kind of rein it in," Minifie said.

"We really have our guard up at this time, with these with these elevated conditions."

The White Pass is a popular weekend destination for many Yukoners who want to ski or snowmobile in the backcountry.