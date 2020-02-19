Shocking moment British snowboarder is dug out of avalanche after being buried

A British woman had to be dug out of the snow after being buried by an avalanche in Switzerland.

Shocking footage showed the snowboarder being rescued after becoming trapped in Verbier on 30 January.

Professional snowboarder Victor Liebenguth, who filmed the rescue, helped free the woman from the snow, Storyful reported.

He was also helped by other professional snowboarders.

Around 10 people were hit by the avalanche. (Storyful) More

The orange bag in the video is the avalanche airbag. (Storyful) More

Story continues