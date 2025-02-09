Avalon Peninsula's first blizzard of 2025 on track for Sunday night

City crews were busy at work on Tuesday keeping roads cleared from the first real snow fall of the year. (Darryl Murphy/CBC - image credit)

City crews were busy at work on Tuesday keeping roads cleared from the first real snow fall of the year.

The Avalon Peninsula is expected to get it's first big snow fall of the season Sunday night. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

After getting away with a low-snow winter so far, a blizzard warning is now in effect for the Avalon Peninsula.

The region is expecting heavy snowfalls and high winds starting Sunday evening, with Environment Canada now predicting 24-40 centimetres.

CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler says the snow is expected to start around suppertime and ramp up through the night at a rate of around 3-5 cm/h.

CBC Meteorologist Ashely Brauweiler says Snow starts Sunday evening and will ramp up towards the early morning hours with snowfall rates between 3-5 cm/h.

CBC Meteorologist Ashely Brauweiler says Snow starts Sunday evening and will ramp up towards the early morning hours with snowfall rates between 3-5 cm/h. (Ashley Brauweiler/CBC)

ADVERTISEMENT

Winds are predicted to pick up early Monday morning, with northeasterly then northwesterly gusts between 80-110 km/h through the early afternoon.

"The winds and heavy snow will lead to blizzard conditions and near-zero visibility through the early morning improving in the early afternoon," says Brauweiler.

Travel is expected to be hazardous during this time. School closures and disruptions to public service can be expected.

Meanwhile, the Burin and Bonavista peninsulas, as well as the Clarenville region have a winter storm warning in effect, with 10-20 centimetres expected there.

Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter here. Click here to visit our landing page.