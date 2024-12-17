Avanti West Coast staff to stage strike on New Year's Eve

Avanti West Coast staff are set to strike after rejecting a deal aimed at resolving a dispute over rest day working.

Train managers will strike on New Year's Eve, 2 January and Sundays between 12 January and 25 May, the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said.

An RMT spokesperson said: "Our members have resoundingly rejected Avanti's latest offers in two referendums and sustained strike action is now the only way to focus management's minds on reaching a negotiated settlement with the union."

Up to 400 members of the RMT are involved in the dispute and 83% voted against a suggested deal, the union added.

Strikes planned for 22, 23, and 29 December were suspended last week after a suggested agreement was put to a referendum of RMT members.

Avanti said the strikes will cause "significant disruption" to passengers and it was looking at how they will impact services.

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: "We're disappointed our train managers who are RMT members have voted to decline the very reasonable, revised offer made to them to resolve the rest day working dispute and avoid inconveniencing our customers.

"We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve the dispute."

