Avantika Exuded Max Star Power on the 2024 Club Cosmo Red Carpet

In case you missed it, Avantika stunned (as Pop Crave would put it) in her red carpet look while being inducted into Cosmopolitan and UTA Next Gen's Club Cosmo list of trailblazing creators, brands, and trends.

The awards ceremony celebrating her went down during ZCON, the first conference with only Gen Z speakers in NYC with creators, change-makers, and thought leaders. And Avantika embraced the moment!

During Cosmo's May 2024 convo with the star, Avantika opened up about her sense of style on the red carpet and the thought she puts behind wearing her bindi during public appearances.

“As I’ve grown older, I have found a lot of comfort in my faith and my culture. I’m Hindu, and so much of Hinduism is centered around spirituality. And that spirituality has remained in me. My bindi is symbolic of how open I am about who I am. There’s no hiding anymore,” she said, adding, “It’s interesting. Some days I just won’t feel like wearing it, but then there are some days when I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe I shouldn’t wear it.’ It’s been interesting to question why I feel like I shouldn’t be wearing it in certain spaces. But, really, it’s just a constant reminder of who I am and the kind of values my mom instilled in me.”

Of course Avantika also chatted with Cosmo while being inducted into Club Cosmo, stressing the importance of staying true to yourself and not being boxed in as a creator—something she hopes her followers value too.



“I want them to learn that taking risks is so deeply vital to living a rich life full of experiences and memories,” she mused. “There are so many people and societal pressures constantly reminding young women of things to be scared and wary of that I hope I can balance it out by being a reminder that life is far too short to let fear get the best of you.”

Couldn’t be more obsessed with Avantika if we tried.

