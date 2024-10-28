Ava's Forecast: A cool week ahead, with the lowest temps on Tuesday
Ava's Forecast: A mid-week warm-up before cooler temps return
Ava's Forecast: A mid-week warm-up before cooler temps return
Those in the northern tier could be in for a Northern Lights show Sunday and Monday nights after charged particles were sent blasting from the Sun toward Earth in association with a strong solar flare.
Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.
RCMP say they have suspended the separate searches for two men who recently went missing in northeastern British Columbia.Jim Barnes was last seen on Oct. 18 when he went grouse-hunting with his dog near Groundbirch Forest Service Road near Chetwynd, B.C., about 60 kilometres southwest of Fort St. John.Sam Benastick, 20, was reported missing after failing to return home Oct. 17 from a 10-day camping trip in remote Redfern-Keily Provincial Park, about 250 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John.Cpl
Another storm threat could be brewing in the Caribbean as historically brutal Atlantic Basin hurricane season rolls into its final month.
Swimming in toilets, scurrying through backyards and even interfering with a local badminton game — rats are once again plaguing part of the city, this time on one street in Old Ottawa East. Like people in several communities across Ottawa, Jamie Brougham and his neighbours have been dealing with the rats since the summer.He would walk out to his bird feeder, look down off his deck and see them congregating below it.That's when he began to lay traps. "[I caught] probably six, and I got one with
A rapidly intensifying low pressure system can bring gusts strong enough to topple high vehicles. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
Ontarians will be treated to a blast of late-summer-like warmth for much of this week, but Thursday's Halloween forecast may require some extra attention, with rain chances looming across the region
National Hurricane Center tags new disturbance in Caribbean Sea that could develop next week
TALISAY, Philippines (AP) — As a storm pounded his rural home below a ridge with rain and wind, Raynaldo Dejucos asked his wife and five children to stay indoors and keep safe from a lightning strike, slippery roads or catching a fever.
Halloween can have a lot of tricks and treats when it comes to the weather. The Weather Network's Saphia Khambalia shares some of the Halloween weather records for Canada.
The owners of Sula, a Bengal from Brighton, were handed a £3,500 vet bill.
Motorists in southern Alberta will need to keep a tight grip on the steering wheel Sunday as intense wind gusts of 80-100 km/h in some locales are expected
Start your day with the latest weather news. All eyes are on the Caribbean Sea as the final month of hurricane season nears. That is where forecasters are monitoring an area for potential development.
The new yellow garbage bags needed to leave more than three items on pick-up days in Ottawa are now for sale at about 30 locations, the city says.A three-item garbage limit every two weeks started at the end of September. Residents who want to exceed it must buy the yellow bags, sold in packs of four for $17.60, or $4.40 each.There's no limit on recycling or compost bins, provided they're properly used.The city said in a news release Monday the bags are now for sale at 11 hardware stores, 13 com
The solution to climate change is to switch from fossil fuels to clean energy; thanks to the Biden administration and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), clean energy is putting down deep roots in the economy.
The driver who struck and killed a famous grizzly bear south of Grand Teton National Park earlier this week was not speeding and the bear’s death was an accident, law enforcement officers said Friday.
CALGARY — Canada is on track to be the world's third-largest wheat exporter for the second year in a row as crop production in the prairie provinces continues to increase.
After a five-year wait, Lorraine Black and Ricky Gillis heard the rumblings of an electrical crew reach their home on the sprawling Navajo Nation. In five days' time, their home would be connected to the power grid, replacing their reliance on a few solar panels and propane lanterns. It also means Black and Gillis can now use more than a few appliances — such as a fridge, a TV, and an evaporative cooling unit — at the same time.
The National Hurricane Center said Monday a broad area of low pressure is likely to develop in the Caribbean Sea in a few days.
Tracking the Tropics: NHC monitoring area of interest in Caribbean as busy hurricane season continues