‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Concept Art Teases New Na’vi & Scenes From Pandora

James Cameron is taking audiences back to Pandora, teasing a new out-of-this world experience.

Ahead of the Dec. 19, 2025 premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash, Disney unveiled new concept art for the third installment in Cameron’s franchise during this weekend’s D23 Expo in Brazil.

An illustration by James Cole, reminiscent of 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, features several Na’vi and Tulkun gathered around a glowing bioluminescent spot in the ocean.

Cole also provided an illustration of two Na’vi standing in front of a beautiful ocean sunset, pointing at the sky, which is filled with extraterrestrial hot air balloons with fleshy wings.

Steve Messing also illustrated a piece featuring the balloons as they float through walls of Pandoran cliffs, surrounded by clouds.

Illustrated by Dylan Cole



See Pandora like never before, in theaters December 19, 2025.



— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) November 9, 2024

Illustrated by Steve Messing



See Pandora like never before, in theaters December 19, 2025.



— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) November 9, 2024

Illustrated by Steve Messing



See Pandora like never before, in theaters December 19, 2025.



— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) November 9, 2024

Illustrated by Zachary Berger



See Pandora like never before, in theaters December 19, 2025.



— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) November 9, 2024

Another piece of concept art by Messing shows a glimpse of the film’s new Na’vi tribe, the Ash People, taking a prisoner to their cliffside village.

An illustration by Zachary Berger shows a Na’vi wearing a new headpiece as they fly through the sky on the back of a creature with sharp feathered wings, reminiscent of the banshees from the previous film.

Following the premiere of The Way of Water, Cameron teased the threequel in an interview with Deadline last January. “Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept,” he said. “That’s probably saying too much as we speak.”

Cameron added, “You’re going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film. We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you’re going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of rove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places.”

