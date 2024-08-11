An “Avatar ”Land, a Walt Disney Animatronic and More Are Coming to Disneyland as a Part of Billion-Dollar Expansion

The first-ever ride centered around 'Coco' will come to the theme park in Anaheim, California, as well

Exciting updates are coming to Disneyland!

Josh D'Amaro, the Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, announced new rides and attractions coming to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, as a part of its DisneylandForward expansion project at the Disney Experiences Showcase at D23 on Saturday, Aug. 10.

First, it was revealed that an Avatar-themed land will be coming to Disney's California Adventure. Then, D'Amaro announced that the first-ever ride centered around Coco will come to the theme park as well.

Later during the program, D'Amaro detailed how a new show coming to the Main Street Opera House in Disneyland will feature, for the first time, an animatronic of Walt Disney.

Elsewhere, it was announced that Tiana's Bayou Adventure — based on the Princess and the Frog — will open at Disneyland on Nov. 15,



The $1.9 billion expansion was approved on May 7 by Anaheim City Council, where all seven council members voted in favor.

In the next 10 years, Disney's investment will go to updating rides, attractions, lands, lodging, entertainment and shopping — without increasing the square footage of the park.

However, per the proposal, areas west of Disneyland Drive and the Toy Story Parking Area will be reimagined.

In addition to the expansion, Disney said it is prepared to give back to the city of Anaheim through its proposed affordable housing, three-acre community park and street and transportation upgrades.

Disney previously teased the possibility of a new Avatar experience earlier this year.

At an annual shareholders meeting, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced a possible plan for the new land at Disneyland, with a rendering showing a glimpse into an Avatar experience, where attendees could step into the world of Pandora, which already exists at Walt Disney World in Florida.

“Avatar is the latest example of how we are looking to create new and innovative ways to bring our powerful stories to life,” Iger shared via a post on the Disneyland Parks blog that was published at the time.

He added, “Over the past decade, we’ve delivered massive, immersive experiences at our destinations around the world, including new lands and attractions based on Star Wars, the Avengers, Pixar and more.”

Last September, D’Amaro also teased potential themes that could make their way to Disneyland within the next decade, including Frozen, Coco, Black Panther, Tangled, Peter Pan, Zootopia, Toy Story and Tron.

