Avatar: The Last Airbender drops first look trailer

Netflix has dropped a brand new trailer for its eagerly anticipated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, giving fans a first look at some new scenes and locations.

A live-action reimagining of the 2005 animated series of the same name, Avatar: The Last Airbender follows Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements in an attempt to restore balance to a world which is threatened by the Fire Nation.

Set to premiere on the streaming platform on February 22, 2024, the show stars Gordon Cormier, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim, Kiawentiio Tarbell, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, and Prey actress Amber Midthunder.

Featuring eight hour-long episodes, the new series is set to adapt season 1 of the original show, and, as the trailer shows, it will follow Cormier's Aang as he learns how to bend the elements.

Per the trailer, Aang will embark on a journey to the Northern Water Tribe with Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ousley) while being hunted by Liu's Prince Zuko.

The action-packed trailer gives fans a hint of what to expect as we see Aang battling King Bumi in what looks to be an impressive fight scene.

"I'm the Avatar and I'm going to save the world… with my friends," Aang says in a voiceover at the end of the trailer.

The official synopsis reads: "Aang, a young Air Nomad and the last of his kind, reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim).

"But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

Avatar: The Last Airbender premieres on Netflix on February 22, 2024.

