Avatar: The Last Airbender's future confirmed by Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender has officially been renewed for two more seasons.

Netflix's live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon's animated series debuted its first season last month. The series follows young Avatar Aang (Gordon Cormier) as he learns to master the four elements in an attempt to restore balance to a world threatened by the Fire Nation.

The streaming platform confirmed the series will return for two more seasons by sharing a new poster to X (formerly known as Twitter), along with the caption: "The Avatar will return!! seasons 2 & 3 of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER are coming!"

The poster, which features a blue arrow symbolising water pointing towards an earth symbol marked with the number two and a fire symbol with the number three, reads: "Aang's journey continues."

We would, of course, expect Cormier to reprise his role as Aang in the upcoming seasons, alongside Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara and Ian Ousley as Sokka.

Meanwhile, Ken Leung recently shared what he'd like to see from his character Commander Zhao moving forward.

When asked if Zhao survived the battle with Prince Zuko in the finale, he told Digital Spy: "Well I think fans of the show know that we do see him, we see him in the fog of lost souls. Although our show keeps it ambiguous.

"You know this is a reimagining of the original so I'm not sure how much of that they're reimagining, but it would be interesting to see him in a place where he is forced to face what he did and what it all means. That would be interesting to investigate."

Leung continued: "Like season one he's in this kind of rooster-ish kind of power position. It would be nice to see all of that broken down and he's lost in the fog of lost souls and to see what happens then."

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now available to stream on Netflix.

