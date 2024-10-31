‘The Avengers’ Reunite: Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. & More Marvel Stars Endorse Kamala Harris Against Donald Trump

Scarlett Johansson made a call and assembled The Avengers to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election and vote for Kamala Harris.

In a video shared by Mark Ruffalo, the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actors expressed their support for Harris and Tim Walz in the home stretch of their presidential run.

More from Deadline

“Thanks for jumping on the call,” Johansson says as she greets her Avengers co-stars in a FaceTime video call.

Don Cheadle jumps in and says, “I think you mean assembling.”

The video call also included Captain America’s Chris Evans, Black Panther star Danai Gurira, WandaVision’s Paul Bettany, and Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr.

RELATED: Trump Celebrity Endorsements: A Full List Of Celebrities Supporting The Ex-POTUS

“It is our pleasure to come together and to get the vote out this election,” Gurira says.

The Avengers stars come together to brainstorm a catchphrase for the Harris-Walz campaign with Gurira suggesting, “Kamala Forever.”

The group of superheroes unite and come up with, “I’m Kamala Harris and I’m down with democracy.”

RELATED: Kamala Harris Celebrity Endorsements: A List Of Celebrities Supporting The VP

Over on social media, Ruffalo posted on X, “Don’t sit this one out. It’s the one where we will lose big: Project 2025, women’s reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, public education, student debt relief, Affordable Care Act, Social Security, and as of today, life saving vaccines. This shit is real and it’s going to come for you. Take 3 friends and know, no matter what you are a hero. Always give it all.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.