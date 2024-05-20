Average American spends this long looking at dream purchases

The average American spends nearly two and a half hours a day dreamscrolling — looking at dream purchases or things they’d like to one day own — and 71% say it’s time well spent, as the habit motivates them to reach their financial goals. In a recent poll of 2,000 U.S. adults, more than two in five respondents say they spend more time dreamscrolling when the economy is uncertain (43%). In a year, that amounts to about 873 hours or nearly 36 days spent scrolling. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of financial services company Empower, the survey reveals half of respondents say they dreamscroll while on the job, and of those, one in five admit to spending between three and four hours a day multitasking while at work. Gen Zers spend the most time dreamscrolling at just over three hours per day, while boomers spend the least, clocking in around an hour.