What is the average salary in the UK in 2024? Workers hope for savings after budget announcement

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is making his Spring Budget announcement today (March 6) at around 12:30. The government traditionally touts budget day as the silver bullet to our country’s financial problems, and a chance to turn the tide.

Experts believe the chancellor will announce a 2p cut to National Insurance among “permanent cuts to taxation” to woo voters ahead of the upcoming election.

This means the average worker may be in for some savings of a couple hundred pounds.

The UK government is also counting on pulling the economy out of a recession later this year, which could further improve earning prospects.

At the same time, many people are still struggling to keep up with the cost of living, meaning their wages simply don’t match up to soaring rent and price hikes on everyday foods.

But what are people in the UK currently earning? Here are the latest figures on UK wages.

What is the average UK wage?

According to the latest ONS data for January 2024, the median monthly earnings across all sectors in the UK were £2,334, an increase of 6.4% compared to 2023.

This is equivalent to earning an annual salary of £28,000 before tax.

However, salaries of course vary massively depending on your location, experience and age.

Forbes revealed that the lowest-earning age group by monthly salary was also the youngest with 18 to 21-year-olds, averaging a weekly wage of £441 or an annual salary of £22,932.

Based on their findings, the highest-earning age bracket was people between the ages of 40 and 49, who earned an average gross weekly pay of £770 and an annual salary of £40,040. Interestingly, the average declines as people get older - perhaps because some take early retirements or go part-time.

These numbers are also higher for people working in the capital, with the London weighting often helping to boost pay so people can afford to live in a city where prices and rent are notoriously higher.

Median UK monthly wages 2014 - 2024 (courtesy of the ONS) (ONS)

How do UK wages compare to other countries?

It’s quite hard to compare UK wages to other countries as you need to factor in taxation, benefits, cost of living and currency value.

In countries like Argentina and Egypt, which are currently experiencing massive currency devaluations, even seemingly high wages don’t necessarily mean people are better off because money is simply worth less.

Many low-income countries also predominantly rely on informal workers who don’t get workplace protections and earn cash in hand, making it difficult to gather accurate findings on average earnings.

Compared to some of our European neighbours, it seems like UK wages have fallen behind.

Euronews revealed that in 2022, Switzerland had the highest annual wage in Europe, with an average of €106,839 (£91,355). Other high-paying countries included Iceland, Luxembourg, and Norway.

If you were to rank the UK’s wage figures among a list of EU and EEA countries, we’d actually be placed lower than at least 15 other countries.

In France, the net average earnings were €56,701 (£48,470), and in Germany, they were €66,635 (£56,968).

How has the UK average wage changed?

Provisional reports for January 2024 showed 48,000 more employees on payroll than in December 2023, which is a good sign for employment rates.

The ONS report also revealed that median pay in the UK dropped sharply in April 2020 but has since returned to its previous trajectory.

Median wages also dipped from July to October 2023, and pay growth slowed at the end of 2023 as jobs became harder to find.

Findings also show a 6.4% increase in wages compared to the same time in January 2023.