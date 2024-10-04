Avery County still without power in many places, one week after Helene
A couple drove from Beech Mountain to Banner Elk to get gas, power is still out at their home.
A couple drove from Beech Mountain to Banner Elk to get gas, power is still out at their home.
Days of Our Lives actress Deidre Hall has shared heartfelt words of remembrance about her on-screen spouse Drake Hogestyn. In the wake of Hogestyn’s death due to pancreatic cancer, Hall issued a statement to Access Hollywood to honor the actor behind John Black — who, alongside Hall as Marlena Evans, created one of daytime television’s …
"Them finding that dog yesterday was a bright spot in the middle of this chaos,” said a rescue official, nearly a week after the storm decimated the area.
From a gesture of good will to a legal nightmare.
Thank you all for explaining the legal process.
Kevin Smith did an interview and spilled about Ben Affleck and J.Lo's divorce—check out his quotes.
The house was built in 1967, and only one family had lived there before Katie Santry and her family moved in
Yevheniia Koval, 79, was found unresponsive with "multiple bruises" in May, leading to the arrest of her teenage granddaughter, Sofia Koval
Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of District Judge Kevin Mullins
The "Morning Show" star actually confirmed some weird gossip on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Buckingham Palace was forced to delete their initial social media post announcing Princess Beatrice's second pregnancy
A couple decided to change their daughter's name after two months - because they found it was "hard" to say their initial choice. Ava Kennedy, 24, and her husband, John Kennedy, 25, called their daughter, Lila Charm, after struggling to make a decision throughout her pregnancy. But the couple started to find it "hard" to call her Lila as they felt it didn't suit her but were "nervous" to admit it to each other. After two months Ava finally blurted out that she wasn't sure about the name and felt they should change it to Marigold - the other name the couple had picked out. John, a designer, immediately agreed and the pair went to change her name the very next day.
While Ashley Hansen's Three Gate Strategies continues to represent the Duke and Duchess, the firm's client roster now extends across industries, including entertainment, technology and finance
Wayne Fernandes is frustrated he's hit a "roadblock" with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) in trying to get approval to clean up land along a section of Highway 401 near Guelph.While vacationing in Australia in the spring of 2023, Fernandes said, he noticed how pristine and litter free it was. He said he got "depressed" after returning to Canada and seeing the build-up of litter along the 401 while driving home to Guelph from the Toronto area's Pearson International Airport. Fernande
Emily Strite's have been discovered after she was reported missing in April, officials said
Parents have turned their children in following flash mob robberies at several stores in the Los Angeles area, the LAPD says.
As Hurricane Helene roared outside, the wind howling and branches snapping, John Savage went to his grandparents' bedroom to make sure they were OK.
Prince George has been able to experience a lot of things during his life and during a meeting with Olympic stars, Prince William revealed that the youngster had a new hair-raising new hobby
The actor appeared as weatherman Gordy in early seasons of the groundbreaking sitcom
Stefani and Shelton began dating in 2015 before tying the knot in 2021
A homeless man is on trial accused of the rape and manslaughter of Natalie Shotter.