Avery County still without power in many places, one week after Helene

A couple decided to change their daughter's name after two months - because they found it was "hard" to say their initial choice. Ava Kennedy, 24, and her husband, John Kennedy, 25, called their daughter, Lila Charm, after struggling to make a decision throughout her pregnancy. But the couple started to find it "hard" to call her Lila as they felt it didn't suit her but were "nervous" to admit it to each other. After two months Ava finally blurted out that she wasn't sure about the name and felt they should change it to Marigold - the other name the couple had picked out. John, a designer, immediately agreed and the pair went to change her name the very next day.