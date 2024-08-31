Avian flu confirmed at 3 Central Valley dairies. They’re state’s first cases, officials say

The California Department of Food and Agriculture has confirmed that three dairies in the Central Valley have tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza, prompting state officials to place them under a quarantine.

It is the first time the virus has been discovered in California after the flu having spread widely across the United States.

The virus — known as Avian influenza, or H5N1 — is fatal to poultry and makes cows mildly sick with symptoms of lethargy, loss of appetite and dehydration.

Although state officials would not identify the county where the dairies are located, Jones did say the dairies are in an “area of the Central Valley where dairies are concentrated.”

The top three milk producers in the state are Tulare, Merced and Stanislaus counties.

The virus was first reported in U.S. dairy cows on March 25 and has since been found in 13 states and has infected 192 herds.

“This is a tough time for our dairy farmers given the economic challenges they’re facing in a dynamic market, so I want to assure them that we are approaching this incident with the utmost urgency,” said CDFA Secretary Karen Ross.

To limit the virus from spreading, California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones said the affected dairies will be placed under the quarantine, requiring enhanced bio-security measures, including wearing personal protective equipment and disinfecting equipment.

Cows will also be prevented from being taken off the dairy during the quarantine and sick cows will be isolated until they recover.

Jones said the healthy cows on the affected dairies have been cleared to continue shipping milk to processors for pasteurization to kill the virus and other harmful bacteria.

“Pasteurization is 100% effective,” Jones said.

Jones assured the public that California’s milk supply and dairy products are safe.

Jones said the state will also begin testing cows in nearby dairies and any poultry ranches for the avian flu.

The state agriculture department will also be working with the California Department of Public Health and industry groups to spread the word about how to protect dairy workers from the avian flu. So far, there have been four human cases of the influenza in the U.S., following exposure to dairy cattle.

Anja Raudabaugh, chief executive officer of Western United Dairies, said her organization is also working with public health officials to provide PPE equipment.

“One of our primary goals is protect employees,” she said.