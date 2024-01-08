Avian flu found at western Quebec commercial poultry farm

Birds are seen at a farm in B.C. in this photo. A commercial poultry farm near Saint-André-Avellin, Que., has been afflicted with avian flu, putting 30 employees out of work. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Avian flu has been found at a commercial poultry farm in western Quebec, and about 30 people are currently off work while the operation is sterilized, the local mayor says.

"We are very surprised. We know it is a company that is careful in its procedures, in its protocols," said Jean-René Carrière, the mayor of Saint-André-Avellin, Que., in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada.

"We felt spared. We had a feeling of being safe, then we realized that no one is safe. If there are regions that have been spared until now, redouble your efforts: you never know when [the flu] will arrive in your area."

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) reported the case on Jan. 3.

It's the first instance of avian flu being detected in the Outaouais since the resurgence of bird flu across Canada in 2022, according to the CFIA's records.

Mayor of Saint-André-Avellin, Jean-René Carrière

Saint-André-Avellin Mayor Jean-René Carrière said the poultry operation — which did not respond to Radio-Canada's requests for an interview — is typically careful with its protocols. (Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada)

'Extremely worried'

The poultry farm in the town roughly 80 kilometres northeast of downtown Ottawa is one of only one of four premises in Quebec currently hit with the flu.

There are no infected premises in Ontario right now, according to the agency.

Saint-André-Avellin falls within the regional municipality of Papineau, where Benoit Lauzon is the warden.

He told Radio-Canada he's worried because there are other poultry operations, including hobby farms, nearby.

"Having spoken with some [owners], they are extremely worried about how they should handle this situation," Lauzon said in French.

"That's why we absolutely want to speak with [local health authorities] who will give us the right information to tell people how they must protect their animals and protect themselves."

map

A wide area around Saint-André-Avellin in western Quebec has been dubbed an infection zone by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Rarely infects humans

According to Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, avian flu is rarely transmitted from birds to humans.

When it is transmitted, the virus usually infects people who work in close contact with poultry in environments such as farms, slaughterhouses or live poultry markets.

No sustained transmission between people has been observed. The CFIA says avian influenza is not a significant public health concern for healthy people who aren't in regular contact with infected birds.

The agency says people should stay away from any birds that appear to be sick and call them or a local veterinarian with any concerns.

The virus can make birds very sick, causing symptoms like coughing, sneezing and erratic behaviour.

The poultry farm where the flu was detected did not respond to interview requests from Radio-Canada.